At least three dead in multi-vehicle accident on Florida interstate

Volusia County, Fla. (WESH) - At least three people are dead following multiple crashes on I-95 in Florida Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says there were four separate accidents on the interstate in Volusia County, Fla., around mile marker 244.

At least 15 vehicles, including some tractor trailers, were involved.

A child was airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is underway.

