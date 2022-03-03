Contests
Man dead in Clermont County shooting, deputies say

Clermont County sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Clermont County sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 3.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLANCHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday after a shooting in Clermont County.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at a residence on Marathon-Edenton Road near Hunt Road in Wayne Township, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities do not believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information this evening.

