Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape: court docs

James Yoder
James Yoder(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set for a man who is accused of taking a woman’s prosthetic leg and sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

The documents state James Yoder took the victim’s prosthetic leg, tied a rope around her neck, pulled her to a tree, tied her to the tree, pulled the rope tight and kicked her until she lost consciousness. He then raped her.

The crime happened in July 2019.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, according to court documents.

Yoder was already in jail for a previous abduction when his lab tests tied him to this crime.

He was found to be incompetent to stand trial on the abduction charges.

Yoder’s bond was set at $150,000 on a rape charge.

