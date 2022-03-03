Mother accused of abandoning autistic son back in Hamilton County for court

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother accused of abandoning her 5-year-old non-verbal autistic son on a dark, dead-end street in Colerain Township made her first court appearance in the case Thursday.

Heather Adkins, 32, of Shelbyville, Ind., is held at the county jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.

Her bond was set at $105,000.

She was extradited to Ohio from Kentucky late Wednesday.

Adkins was arrested on Feb. 19 in Georgetown, two days after Colerain Township police say she abandoned her son, Martin Thomas Adkins.

Passing motorists spotted the soaking wet child in the pouring rain and called 911 about 9 p.m. on Feb. 17, according to court documents and recordings of 911 calls.

Colerain Township police filed an affidavit in Hamilton County Municipal Court stating Adkins drove her son 75 miles from home to another state, where he was taken to an unfamiliar, dark, dead-end street.

“The child was abandoned at that location, which is in close proximity to a flooded creek, until he was eventually discovered about an hour later wandering a nearby road by passing motorists,” Detective Mike Stockmeier wrote.

After she was arrested, Adkins claimed in a jailhouse interview with FOX19 NOW she left her autistic son with a friend and did not abandon him.

“I didn’t [abandon him]. That’s why he was left there, and I’m to go back there, so he knows that I never left him. It’s just going to take a long time for him to trust me again and for me to trust myself as well,” she said.

Adkins eventually admitted she did not leave her young son with anyone.

She was arrested in Kentucky on a misdemeanor endangering children charge, court records show. She pleaded not guilty during a Feb. 22 court appearance.

Earlier this week, she signed an extradition waiver in Scott County to return to Hamilton County to face charges here.

Hamilton County tacked on a kidnapping charge a few days later.

