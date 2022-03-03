Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Mother accused of abandoning autistic son back in Hamilton County for court

Mother accused of abandoning autistic son to be extradited to Hamilton County
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother accused of abandoning her 5-year-old non-verbal autistic son on a dark, dead-end street in Colerain Township made her first court appearance in the case Thursday.

Heather Adkins, 32, of Shelbyville, Ind., is held at the county jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.

Her bond was set at $105,000.

She was extradited to Ohio from Kentucky late Wednesday.

Adkins was arrested on Feb. 19 in Georgetown, two days after Colerain Township police say she abandoned her son, Martin Thomas Adkins.

Passing motorists spotted the soaking wet child in the pouring rain and called 911 about 9 p.m. on Feb. 17, according to court documents and recordings of 911 calls.

Colerain Township police filed an affidavit in Hamilton County Municipal Court stating Adkins drove her son 75 miles from home to another state, where he was taken to an unfamiliar, dark, dead-end street.

“The child was abandoned at that location, which is in close proximity to a flooded creek, until he was eventually discovered about an hour later wandering a nearby road by passing motorists,” Detective Mike Stockmeier wrote.

After she was arrested, Adkins claimed in a jailhouse interview with FOX19 NOW she left her autistic son with a friend and did not abandon him.

“I didn’t [abandon him]. That’s why he was left there, and I’m to go back there, so he knows that I never left him. It’s just going to take a long time for him to trust me again and for me to trust myself as well,” she said.

Adkins eventually admitted she did not leave her young son with anyone.

She was arrested in Kentucky on a misdemeanor endangering children charge, court records show. She pleaded not guilty during a Feb. 22 court appearance.

Earlier this week, she signed an extradition waiver in Scott County to return to Hamilton County to face charges here.

Hamilton County tacked on a kidnapping charge a few days later.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities at Multi-Color Corporation on Wednesday, March 2 after reports of an industrial...
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Multi-Color Corp
The crash happened Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Indiana crash
Raw video: Monroe police bodycam released
Bodycam video released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe
Churches across the Tri-State are holding Ash Wednesday services throughout the day.
Ash Wednesday: What you need to know, mass times
Delhi police investigate after a dog attack left a teenage girl hospitalized.
Officer kills dog attacking 13-year-old girl in Delhi, police say

Latest News

James Yoder
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape: court docs
Margaret Breeze (left) and Charles Breeze (right)
Brown County couple sentenced to prison for severely abusing 11-year-old girl
The overdoses happened on two separate dates.
Women arrested after overdosing at Butler County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff says
Hosted by the American Sign Museum
‘Cheers to Beer Signs’ event at the American Sign Museum
Saturday Morning Vibes
New cereal bar coming to the Tri-State