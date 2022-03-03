Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

New cereal bar coming to the Tri-State

A new one it’s kind restaurant is coming to the Cincinnati Area this spring.
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new one it’s kind restaurant is coming to the Cincinnati area this spring.

Saturday Morning Vibes cereal bar will be offering up all kinds of different cereals from around the world.

Business owners came up with the concept in the summer of 2020 and now they’re ready to really kickstart their business with a new location in Avondale.

Previously, they have been holding pop ups - mainly in the OTR area. Now, the group officially has a storefront in Avondale which is under construction.

Once completed, SMV will not only have cereal - but will include other breakfast items such as waffles , breakfast sandwiches, muffins, bagels and local coffees.

In addition, they will be running classic Saturday morning cartoons on TVs and will install video games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hellard was arrested two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, according to officials.
NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
Police ID worker killed in Clermont County industrial accident
Clermont County sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Man charged with killing roommate in Clermont County, sheriff says
Authorities at Multi-Color Corporation on Wednesday, March 2 after reports of an industrial...
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Multi-Color Corp
James Yoder
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape: court docs

Latest News

Allworth Advice: Factors to consider when buying, adjusting car insurance
Allworth Advice: Factors to consider when buying, adjusting car insurance
Allworth Advice: Tips to save money at the pump
Allworth Advice: Tips to save money at the pump
An example of a job application, which is provided by Brome-Tioga Workforce NY.
Mayor’s Career Expo to be held this weekend
Allworth Advice: Shopping better at Target
Allworth Advice: Shopping better at Target