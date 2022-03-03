New cereal bar coming to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new one it’s kind restaurant is coming to the Cincinnati area this spring.

Saturday Morning Vibes cereal bar will be offering up all kinds of different cereals from around the world.

Business owners came up with the concept in the summer of 2020 and now they’re ready to really kickstart their business with a new location in Avondale.

Previously, they have been holding pop ups - mainly in the OTR area. Now, the group officially has a storefront in Avondale which is under construction.

Once completed, SMV will not only have cereal - but will include other breakfast items such as waffles , breakfast sandwiches, muffins, bagels and local coffees.

In addition, they will be running classic Saturday morning cartoons on TVs and will install video games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.