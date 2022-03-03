Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Newsom proposes to force some homeless people into treatment

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Oakland, Calif.(Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor proposed a plan on Thursday to force homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders into treatment.

The proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, would require all counties in California to set up a mental health branch in civil court to assist people in need of help but who won’t accept services.

The state would require counties to provide comprehensive treatment to those suffering from debilitating psychosis and people would be obligated to accept the care.

Some advocates for the homeless have objected to forced care, but Newsom told the San Francisco Chronicle it is past time to talk about civil rights when people are attacking others.

His proposal would require legislative agreement.

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a...
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a freeway on Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. California's governor proposed a plan on Thursday, March 3, 2022, to force homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders into treatment.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly called the plan the “beginning of a conversation about how we address one of the most important problems in California.”

He said the effort is to address what “for many of us is one of the most heartbreaking, heart-wrenching” challenges, and “that is how do we serve the needs of individuals who are the sickest of the sick?”

“It’s about a new pathway,” Ghaly said. “It’s about a paradigm shift.”

Ghaly said he expects the program could apply to 7,000 to 12,000 people in California, although not all have to be homeless.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities at Multi-Color Corporation on Wednesday, March 2 after reports of an industrial...
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Multi-Color Corp
The crash happened Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Indiana crash
Raw video: Monroe police bodycam released
Bodycam video released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe
Churches across the Tri-State are holding Ash Wednesday services throughout the day.
Ash Wednesday: What you need to know, mass times
Delhi police investigate after a dog attack left a teenage girl hospitalized.
Officer kills dog attacking 13-year-old girl in Delhi, police say

Latest News

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds was fingerprinted and photographed on Thursday, Feb. 24...
Witness list unsealed in corruption case against Butler County auditor
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
FILE - Dr. Simone Gold, founder of the anti-vaccine group America's Frontline Doctors, speaks...
Anti-vaccine doctor pleads guilty to joining Capitol riot
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions