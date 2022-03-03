Contests
NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

Joseph Hellard was arrested two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, according to officials.
Joseph Hellard was arrested two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, according to officials.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life changing” $250,000, an Elsmere man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26.

He called the moment “life changing” and planned on buying a new home and vehicle with his winnings.

The celebration might have gone a little too far, though.

Two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, Hellard was arrested on drug-related charges, Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders confirmed to FOX19 NOW on Thursday.

Hellard was pulled over on March 2 after Erlanger police noticed his vehicle registration had expired, the arrest report reads.

Officers called a K-9 team to the scene on Dixie Highway to search Hellard’s vehicle.

As they searched, officers found a smoking pipe that had a white crystal substance in it, according to police. The substance in the pipe was determined to be meth, the arrest report says.

Hellard was taken to the Kenton County Detention Center and has since bonded out, jail records indicate.

