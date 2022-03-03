Ohio AG: Pull Russian assets from state pension funds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is urging the state’s public employee pension boards to pull all Russian-based investments from their portfolios, about $112 million.

Yost’s letter asked pension boards to divest from Russian equities with “exceptional urgency” and called the move a matter of moral imperative.

This comes as Russia President Vladimir Purin shows no signs of letting up on his now-week-old violent invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service is reporting more than 2,000 civilians had been killed so far.

The number of people fleeing could reach 1 million within hours, the UN refugee agency warned.

Today, I sent a letter to the five public retirement systems demanding they inventory and divest their Russia-based investments.



At least one system has more than $100 million invested there. — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) March 2, 2022

According to the letter, one of Ohio’s retirement systems has approximately $112 million in Russian investments.

“Russia is waging a voluntary war of conquest on its sovereign neighbor, the Ukraine. Having met unexpected resistance, Russia is now apparently targeting civilian populations in an attempt to destroy Ukraine’s will to fight,” Yost wrote.

“World reaction has been swift. The economic sanctions imposed by the rest of the world may be unprecedented in both nature and scope--cutting Russia off from its supply of raw materials, trade, air space and much of the world’s financial system.

As a result, Russia’s currency is under an existential threat, falling by 30%, with interest rates more than doubling to 20% almost overnight. Its stock market is in free fall, Russia’s banks are cut off from the international financial system, some even excluded from SWIFT, and the Central Bank has moved to freeze $630 billion in Russian foreign reserves.

“I write today to request with exceptional urgency that you inventory your Russian equities and move to divest them with all deliberate speed, if you have not already done so.

“This is a matter of moral imperative, for Russia’s aggression must not be supported with Ohio capital-- particularly the retirement assets of Ohio public employees, some of whom are of Ukranian descent.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.