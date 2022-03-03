Ohio close to new law removing concealed gun training, permits

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A bill allowing Ohioans to carry concealed guns without a permit or training is headed to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk.

Ohio House Republicans passed SB 215 on Wednesday, more than two months after the Ohio Senate approved it back in December.

If DeWine signs the legislation into law, Ohio will become the 22nd state to allow permitless concealed carry.

Gun owners can still apply for a permit if they want, but it won’t be mandatory.

The legislation also removes the requirement to tell officers about the weapon unless specifically asked.

Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, is the main sponsor of the legislation. He represents District 14, which includes Clermont, Adams, Brown, Scioto and part of Lawrence counties.

Two other local senators co-sponsored the bill: George Lang, R-West Chester Township, and Louis Blessing III, R- Colerain Township.

“This is a great and historic day for the Second Amendment in Ohio. I am proud that we passed Senate Bill 215 which will advance Second Amendment rights in Ohio by enacting constitutional carry,” said Senator Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg.

But Democrats and police organizations say they worry the changes will make communities less safe.

Rep. Ingram: Permitless carry legislation puts Ohioans, law enforcement in danger

State Rep. Catherine D. Ingram (D-Cincinnati) says the Republican-backed legislation undermines public safety laws that currently require permits for people who carry hidden, loaded handguns in public.

“If signed into law, this bill will no doubt add to our unnecessary gun violence death toll. We owe it to all Ohioans to reduce, and try to eliminate, gun violence,” she said in a prepared statement. “Our children and our communities need to be assured that we are doing everything we can to keep them safe.”

She said Democrats introduced several “common-sense gun safety amendments” such as:

Enact the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act;

Require universal background checks for all firearms purchases;

Require that licensed firearms dealers provide information about Ohio’s gun laws with the purchase of every firearm.

“Republicans rejected these amendments and cut off debate on SB 215 before all Democrats were able to speak on the legislation,” her office said in a news release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.