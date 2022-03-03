Party Source removes Russian vodka from its shelves, donating proceeds to Ukraine

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A popular Tri-State liquor store has stopped selling Russian vodka brands and is donating proceeds to help Ukraine.

The Party Source in Bellevue removed its two Russian-made alcoholic beverages from its shelves.

Store manager Marty Holland said, “there is a niche market that really likes Russian Vodka, but we have other options on the table.”

That alternate option, Ukrainian made Khor Vodka.

“We wanted to see if we could do something above and beyond,” Holland said of their efforts. “We’ve been selling Khor Vodka out of Ukraine for several years now. We’ve decided to buy up as much as we could.”

The store says they have a few hundred bottles of Khor Vodka at their facility.

The goal is to sell the current shipment then donate those funds when everything is complete.

The proceeds will go to Matthew 25: Ministries to ensure the money goes to the Ukrainian people.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.