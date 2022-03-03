Police ID worker killed in Clermont County industrial accident
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a 48-year-old worker killed Wednesday in an industrial accident at a printing press in Union Township.
Eric A. Williams of Amelia got trapped under an industrial printing press at Multi-Color Corporation, according to Union Township police.
The man sustained severe injuries and later died.
UC Air Care responded to the scene but did not transport a patient.
The Clermont County Coroner arrived at the scene around 4:45 p.m.
Union Township police detectives and the Cincinnati office of the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration are still investigating.
Multi-Color is a global printing business and one of the world’s largest producers of pressure-sensitive, in-mold and heat transfer labels. It reported $3 billion in annual revenue last year.
Headquartered in Batavia, the company employs around 13,000 workers across more than 100 plants in 25 counties.
