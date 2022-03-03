Police searching for woman seen ‘randomly’ shooting gun in West End: VIDEO
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun indiscriminately in the West End on Wednesday.
The incident happened at the Save Way Super Market in the 1700 block of John Street.
Police say no one was injured.
