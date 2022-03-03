Police searching for woman seen ‘randomly’ shooting gun in West End: VIDEO

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun indiscriminately in the West End on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Save Way Super Market in the 1700 block of John Street.

Police say no one was injured.

The District One Investigative Unit needs help identifying a suspect seen randomly shooting her gun in the West End on 3-2-22 around noon. Thankfully, no one was injured from any of her stray bullets!

The video is from the Save Way Super Market in the 1700 block of John St. pic.twitter.com/vB10uBtoIe — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) March 3, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.