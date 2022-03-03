Victims’ sleep schedules, home’s security layout found in murder suspect’s notes: warrant shows

RICHMOND, Ky. (WXIX) - The application for a warrant filed by the Taylor Mill Police Department strengthens the possible murder motive theory of Kentucky State Police in the killing of a former Assistant Commonwealth Attorney.

The warrant application claims 23-year-old Shannon Gilday researched Kentucky homes that had a doomsday bunker.

His research led him to the $6.5 mansion in Richmond, Kentucky, belonging to former Kentucky Representative C. Wesley Morgan.

The home includes a 2,000 square-foot shelter built 26′ underneath it, Garretts Real Estate Group’s website shows. The bunker was built to “withstand a seismic 12 earthquake” and had two escape tunnels, the website claims.

Gilday continued his research of the home, which was for sale, and even its owners, the warrant reads.

The 23-year-old from Taylor Mill made notes that referenced the sleeping schedules of those living at the home, according to the document.

Gilday made other references to the surveillance of the residence such as layout, cameras and access points.

The suspect even wrote in his writings that he tried to get in the bunker previously but was unsuccessful.

The notes containing Gilday’s research and observations of the Morgan family were found in his apartment by a friend on Feb. 23 - a day after Gilday allegedly killed former Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jordan Morgan.

The friend told police he was supposed to meet up with Gilday on Feb. 22 at 11 a.m., the warrant application mentions.

Gilday’s friend went inside the apartment after he didn’t show, which is when he found the notes and directions from Taylor Mill to the mansion in Richmond, according to the documents.

Gilday forced his way into the home of the former state representative around 4 a.m. on Feb. 22, according to state police.

He allegedly killed Jordan while she was in bed.

Gilday then went downstairs and shot his way into the master bedroom where Wesley, his wife and young daughter were, WKYT reports. Gilday exchanged gunfire with Wesley before running to his vehicle and driving off.

More than a week after the murder, Gilday was found less than two miles from the Morgan family mansion, police said.

Gilday appeared in court on March 2 and pleaded not guilty.

