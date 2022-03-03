Witness list unsealed in corruption case against Butler County auditor

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The second-highest-ranking official at the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office and several elected officials and public employees are on the witness list in the criminal case against Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds.

FOX19 NOW obtained a copy Thursday after successfully objecting to it being sealed.

Here’s who’s on it and can be called to testify at his trial:

Butler County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dan Ferguson

Butler County Deputy Auditor Dawn Mills

Butler County Administator Judi Boyko

Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens

Liberty Township Trustee Steve Schramm

Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell

West Chester Township Trustee Ann Becker

Liberty Township Administrator Kristen Bitonte

West Chester Trustee Mark Welch

Butler County Engineer Office Manager Eric Pottenger

Christine Matacic, former Liberty Township trustee

West Chester Township Administrator Larry Burks

West Chester Trustee Lee Wong

Butler County Water and Sewer Director Martha Shelby

Katie Evers, former employee at the Butler County Auditor’s Office

Landowner Gerald Parks who sued Reynolds last year in a case that includes some of the same allegations in Reynolds criminal indictment

Liberty Community Authority Chairman Phil Morrical

Developer Brian Jimenez with Haid Custom Builders

Developer Tim Haid with Haid Custom Builders

Butler County CAUV Administrator Harold Baxter.

Julie Smith, former employee at auditor’s office

West Chester Development Council Member Larry Brushaber

Coppage Construction Vice President Tim Turton

Comey & Shepherd Realtor Anne Tepe

Butler County Planning & Zoning Board Member Buck Rumpke

Liberty Township resident Reva Hall

West Chester resident Jason Lafferty

Bob Routson, retired employee at the auditor’s office

Butler County Planning Administrator Zeb Acuff

Penny Gibson, former auditor’s office employee

Tom Kamphaus, former auditor’s office employee

Reynolds, Butler County’s chief financial officer since 2008, was indicted last month on a total of five charges including bribery for allegedly using his elected position for personal gain.

Bribery is a third-degree felony with a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Reynolds also is charged with unlawful interest in a public contract, unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest. The other two felonies are fourth-degree charges.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on his own recognizance.

A trial is set for Aug. 15.

Reynolds, 52, of Liberty Township, faces up to seven years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The Ohio Supreme Court recently appointed a retired and visiting judge from Franklin County, Daniel T. Hogan, to oversee the case.

All of the Butler County Common Pleas Court judges have recused themselves from this as well as a related civil case that Reynolds also faces.

Earlier this week, the Ohio Supreme Court launched suspension proceedings against him at the request of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor appointed a “Special Commission,” or panel, of three retired judges to review the case.

The retired judges are David E. Cain of Franklin County, L. Alan Goldsberry from Athens County and James L. Kimbler of Medina County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Reynolds late last summer after FOX19 NOW reported he was seeking - at times using his county elected office email account - more than $1 million in public money for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road near Maud Hughes Road as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property into a $20 million senior residential complex.

The road improvements are needed before the project, called “Red Oak,” can proceed in West Chester Township.

Reynolds’ direct involvement to obtain this public contract broke the law, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

As part of our stories about Reynolds, FOX19 NOW talked to some of his neighbors including an 88-year-old man who lives next door to Reynolds’ parents.

Gerald Parks owns multiple acres of land he has been trying to develop for years on the Liberty Township side of Hamilton-Mason Road.

Parks accused Reynolds of using his position as county auditor to increase his property taxes and block the development of Parks’ property after Parks turned down what he says was an under-market-value offer for his land from Reynolds.

A few weeks after we met with Parks, he and his daughter and their family trust all sued Reynolds, a company Reynolds controls that is listed as the owner of land on Hamilton-Mason Road near Maud Hughes Road, and others.

The suit makes several allegations that are now included in the criminal case. The suit and now the Ohio Attorney General’s Office both accuse Reynolds in court records of corruptly trying to control development on Hamilton-Mason Road.

By the time the lawsuit was filed, Yost appointed a veteran special prosecutor, Brad Tammaro, who has been with his office more than three decades, to oversee what has quickly become a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

At the time we did those stories last year, Reynolds denied all wrongdoing.

“It appears Mr. Parks wants to add us to a long list of frivolous lawsuits he has filed over the years that includes suit against his own family. He’s making allegations that are absurd,” Reynolds said in a statement to FOX19 NOW on Sept. 30, when the lawsuit was filed.

Reynolds’ criminal attorney has repeatedly said Reynolds never accepted or paid any bribes or used his position for improper benefits.

“Not only are the allegations false, but they do not involve the Auditor’s office or Mr. Reynolds’ work as the Auditor. We hope that the community will not rush to judgment in this matter, and will wait for the full story to come out at trial,” Ziepfel said in a statement last week to FOX19 NOW.

Reynolds’ attorney said they are fighting the suspension. On Wednesday, he filed a written statement on Reynolds’ behalf with his reasons why he should not be suspended from office.

However, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office calls the alleged crimes a betrayal of the public trust.

Reynolds’ alleged criminal conduct “without question” directly relates to his performance of his duties as the Butler County Auditor, and “adversely affects the functioning of the office and the rights and interests of the public,” they wrote in court filings.

“The indictment alleges violations of the very laws that guard against the misuse of public office and authority for personal gain.”

In fact, the AG’s office wrote, the facts alleged in the indictment “destroy any expectation that Reynolds will exercise independent judgment to benefit the community in acting in any official matters for the (County) and not for the purpose of lining his own pockets.”

In his request to the state supreme court to begin suspension proceedings against Reynolds, Yost’s office wrote that Reynolds and his father own real estate along the road and wanted to develop the property “but their ability to do it was impeded by access issues on Hamilton Mason Road. Specifically, a portion of that road narrowed to go under train tracks at a point called ‘the mouse hole.’

“In 2019, a private developer was interested in developing Mr. (Gerald) Parks’ land on Hamilton-Mason Road and offered him $1.9 million for the property. Roger Reynolds owned a 2-to-3-acre property adjacent to the land owned by Parks,” the court records state.

“The Butler County Auditor valued Reynolds’ land at $21,000. Auditor Reynolds met with a representative of the company developing the Parks land and expressed concerns that the Parks land lacked the required amount of green space. Reynolds offered to sell the development company his father’s land for $500,000 and proposed that he (Auditor Reynolds) serve as a consultant to guide the development company through the various requirements for Butler County and Liberty Township, in which is where the land is located.

“Reynolds suggested that as a consultant, Reynolds made clear to a representative of the company that he would his power to stop the development. The proposal to develop Mr. Parks’ land ultimately fell through. Reynolds knowingly solicited the $200,000 to corrupt or improperly influence the development of the Parks and Reynolds land.”

Court records outline allegations against Reynolds by two developers and two trustees: one from West Chester and another from Liberty Township.

The allegations about the developers are included in the civil suit as well.

The developers are on the witness list: Brian Jimenz and Tim Haid of Jimenez Haid Custom Builders.

They told detectives they spoke with Reynolds multiple times where he referred to working on their behalf to secure a TIF on Hamilton-Mason Road for their development for a consulting fee, according to a copy of a sheriff’s report included in the court records.

Specifically, the AG’s office alleges Reynolds committed bribery between November 2019 and on or about September 2021, writing in court records the elected official “approached a developer attempting to gain approval for a development project and offered to sell the development company his father’s land for $500,000, 2-3 acres of land valued at $21,000 by the Butler County Auditor’s Office, and requested the developer employ him as a consultant at a fee of $200,000 to guide the development project through local government requirements,” according to a Bill of Particulars in the case filed Tuesday by the special prosecutor.

Reynolds then allegedly used his office to influence a public contract, committing the second felony crime of unlawful interest in a public contract between April 2021 and August 2021, the court record states.

The filings go on to allege Reynolds influenced government officials to secure approval for public money by way of a Tax Increment Financing proposal from three governments (Butler County, West Chester and Liberty townships) for infrastructure and improvements to Hamilton-Mason Road that would benefit himself or a family member by providing public funds that would enhance the ability to develop property owned by his family.

Sheriff Richard Jones calls Parks the alleged victim in this and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Recently, the visiting judge overseeing the civil lawsuit, Dennis Langer of Montgomery County, ruled it could proceed against most of the defendants including Reynolds and his company.

Reynolds’ civil lawyer has since requested a stay in the case on his behalf due to the criminal indictment. Parks’ lawyer has objected.

The sheriff and Yost have both called for Reynolds to resign, but Reynolds is running for re-election.

He filed his petitions back in January to qualify for the May primary against challenger and fellow Republican Bruce Jones, the fiscal officer for West Chester Township (Bruce Jones is not related to Sheriff Jones).

Reynolds also continues to serve as the county auditor.

He was paid $106,498 last year and is expected to collect $108,362 this year, according to the Butler County Treasurer’s Office.

Reynolds has to pay his own criminal defense but county taxpayers shelled out the $100,000 insurance deductible to defend Reynolds in the civil lawsuit, according to Ferguson.

