Women arrested after overdosing at Butler County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff says

The overdoses happened on two separate dates.
The overdoses happened on two separate dates.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two women were arrested in February after they both overdosed at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The first overdose happened on Feb. 5.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Diamond Cox walked into the sheriff’s office and “was staring blankly at the wall and rambling incoherently words under her breath.”

A corrections officer at the sheriff’s office tried to get Cox’s attention, but to no avail, Jones explained.

Cox became unconscious and was slumped over on her knees, according to the sheriff.

Jail medics were called to the sheriff’s office to treat Cox. Sheriff Jones said medics detected signs of an overdose, so they administered Narcan.

After she regained consciousness, Cox was arrested for possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse in a detention facility, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said Diamond Cox “was staring blankly at the wall and rambling incoherently words...
The sheriff said Diamond Cox "was staring blankly at the wall and rambling incoherently words under her breath."

Jail medics were again needed at the sheriff’s office about three weeks later on Feb. 27.

Butler County deputies pulling into the sheriff’s office that day saw Nicole Roberts slumped over in her vehicle, Jones said.

She was also illegally parked in a handicap spot, which the sheriff said: “will get you noticed.”

Jail medics once again observed signs that Roberts overdosed and gave her Narcan, according to the sheriff. Roberts was taken to the hospital for continued evaluation.

Once she was released, Roberts was taken to the Butler County Jail on an outstanding felony warrant and cited for illegally parking, Sheriff Jones said.

Nichole Roberts was slumped over in her vehicle and illegaly parked in a handicap spot,...
Nichole Roberts was slumped over in her vehicle and illegaly parked in a handicap spot, according to the sheriff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

