Amber Alert issued for missing teen out of Loudon County, Tenn.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for a missing teen out of Lenoir City, Tennessee.

An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Alexis Smiley Friday morning, WVLT reported.

Alexis left her off home off Snodderly Road in Lenoir City around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Alexis is described to be 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is suspected to have left and be traveling with 22-year-old William Tyler Nicholson. According to TBI, he is wanted by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office on Aggravated Kidnapping charges.

Nicholson is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. TBI reported he has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to TBI, Nicholson is known to frequent the Greenback, Friendsville and Lenoir City area in Tennessee.

The two may be traveling in a 2004 grey Nissan Titan with the Tennessee state tag BFV 8107.

Anyone who has seen Alexis or Nicholson, or have information on their whereabouts, is urged to call the Loudon County E-911 Center at 865-458-9081.

