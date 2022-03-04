Authorities fight back against flow of drugs into Hillsboro with ‘Operation Icebreaker’

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Dozens of people have been indicted in a large-scale drug investigation authorities have dubbed “Operation Icebreaker.”

Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins says her office secured indictments against 25 people in February and 13 so far in March.

“Illegal drug use,” Collins said, “has an impact on every single public service in the county.”

Drug use in the county is the worst Collins has seen.

“Our children’s services cases have gone through the roof,” she said ticking through a list of problems the issue has caused—a list that also includes skyrocketing cases of theft.

Collins says a county task force goes undercover to buy drugs, mostly methamphetamines, which are also known as “ice.”

“They’ve spent over $60,0000 in the city of Hillsboro buying illegal narcotics from different people,” she explained.

The county gets the money back eventually. “If that person goes to prison for ten years, it’s at least 10 years before we see that money come in.”

The prosecutor says it’s infuriating that many of the suspects police have arrested have come from out of the county to sell drugs.

“You don’t need to come here and sling your dope,” she said. “Stay in Hamilton County or Montgomery County. Don’t come down here.”

And there’s still more work to do.

“It’s definitely not taking care of the problem,” Collins said. “But it’s a step in the right direction. We are on our second wave of Operation Icebreaker, but there’s more to come.”

If you have any information about drugs in the community, you’re asked to call the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office.

