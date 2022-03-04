Contests
Cincinnati Circus getting their show on the road

The circus just wrapped up their Mardi Gras tour.
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Circus Company is gearing up for their spring tour.

They just wrapped up doing their Mardi Gras shows this week and now they’re onto their next season.

Now, they’re in the midst of auditions for their spring and summer tour.

Their focus is their comedy sideshow as well as their circus stunt show.

The Cincinnati Circus Company offers all types of physical performances, as well as all types of comedy and corporate entertainment with more than 150 acts.

You can check out their website to learn more about auditions.

