Bond set for Clermont County man charged with murdering roommate

BATAVIA, OHIO (WXIX) - A Clermont County man accused of murdering his roommate made his first court appearance in the case Friday.

Daniel Underwood, 50, was arrested on an aggravated murder charge Thursday after calling 911 from a residence on Marathon-Edenton Road in Wayne Township.

Deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office arrived minutes later.

They said they found Dustin Carson, 46, shot and unresponsive in the driveway of a residence on Marathon-Edenton Road near Hunt Road in Wayne Township

Carson was pronounced dead at the scene

Detectives took Underwood to the sheriff’s office and interviewed him there.

Underwood cooperated and was “forthcoming with details about the altercation,’ sheriff’s officials say.

They say he told them he got into a “verbal dispute” with Carson and confessed to shooting him.

In court, the judge set his bond at $3 million.

Additional charges could be added when prosecutors present the case to the grand jury.

