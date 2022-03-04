Family of 2016 homicide victim ‘disgusted’ with judicial system after guilty plea granted

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty Friday in connection with a woman’s 2016 death, but the victim’s family is “disgusted” and feels justice was not served.

On Friday, Kayle Taylor, 32, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the 2016 death of Tammy Wiley.

Prosecutors say Taylor was Wiley’s neighbor at the time of her death.

The 54-year-old woman’s face had been completely wrapped in duct tape, “from her chin to her eyes,” prosecutors said. Her arms were behind her back as if she had been bound at some point, prosecutors said.

She died from asphyxiation, prosecutors said, from choking on her own vomit because her mouth was completely covered with tape.

Over the past six years, Taylor’s case has been continued, delayed and even a mistrial in 2018.

Wiley’s daughter, Brandy Brown, released a statement to FOX19 NOW letting her frustrations with the court proceedings be known.

I am absolutely disgusted with our judicial system. All it takes is time and you can go from seven felony counts to one overnight and the least severe you can get. Kayle Taylor has had everything he has wanted for the past almost six years. Multiple continuances and motions all to drag this out to the point where people forget why we are here.

Taylor’s attorneys have maintained all along their client was innocent, saying he was looking forward to a jury trial to prove it.

With Taylor pleading guilty on Friday, no trial will come.

In October 2020, Judge Terry Nestor reduced Taylor’s bond from $500,000 to $1,000.

Since then, Taylor has worn an electronic monitoring device on his ankle, until Friday.

“I’m going to remove the electronic monitoring requirement, which means I’m going to expect you to continue to behave as you have, and there won’t be a problem or any kind of problem,” Judge Nestor said Friday.

When the judge said Taylor no longer had to wear the monitoring device, Brown said: “My heart sank, and I was sick to my stomach. Right now, a murderer, who pled guilty, is walking the streets free, past you and your kids without being monitored. What a sad, horrible world we live in that this is okay to anyone.”

Taylor will return to the Hamilton County Courthouse on April 7 for sentencing.

