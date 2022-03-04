Former Warren County superintendent pleads guilty to theft, tampering charges

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A former Springboro Schools superintendent pleaded guilty Friday to various theft and ethics-related offenses, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

David Schroer, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with records, one count of theft in office, one count of filing a false disclosure statement and one count of representation by public employee or official.

PREVIOUS | Former Springboro Schools superintendent indicted on theft, ethics-related charges

According to Fornshell, in the fall of 2019, the independent public accounting firm for Springboro Community City Schools notified the Ohio Auditor of State of inconsistencies relating to Schroer’s use of sick leave, vacation days, and mileage reimbursements.

In October of 2019, the state auditor opened a preliminary investigation and determined that on 16 separate occasions, Schroer falsified school records to obtain reimbursement for travel not taken for school purposes.

Fornshell said investigators obtained cell phone tower data, credit card and ATM records, and other evidence that showed Schroer falsified reimbursement logs and obtained $1,291.66 from the district for travel that either “did not occur at all, or did not occur for school purposes.”

According to Ohio Ethics Commission investigators, while superintendent of the district, Schroer solicited and received personal loans totaling $4,500 from three employees of the district who were Schroer’s subordinates

Fornshell said Schroer also solicited and received personal loans totaling $3,500 from the principals of Helping Others Prepare for Excellence (HOPE), Strategos Group, and CF Educational Solutions, three vendors who were doing or seeking to do business with the district.

In 2017, Strategos Group received $21,000 from the district for consulting services. During the 2018-19 school year, HOPE received $5,300. From Feb. 2018 through June 2019, CF Educational Solutions received $34,485 from the district “for services rendered,” according to Fornshell.

Investigators also found that Schroer solicited and received $6,800 in cash from Dave Stuckey and Charles Anderson, who were were and continue to be, members of the district’s board of education, according to Fornshell.

“This case is not about simple errors in judgment or not understanding conflicts of interest. Schroer repeatedly lied when he submitted fraudulent mileage reimbursement forms for trips that he knew he never took,” said Fornshell.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 21 at 10:45 a.m. in Warren County.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.