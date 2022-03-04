Contests
Gas prices approach $4 per gallon, here’s how to find best deals

In one of the highest prices FOX19 NOW has spotted so far, you’ll pay $3.99 per gallon to fuel...
In one of the highest prices FOX19 NOW has spotted so far, you'll pay $3.99 per gallon to fuel up on unleaded at Shell in West Chester Township just off Interstate 75.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gas prices continue to rise due to the soaring cost of crude oil, which is surging due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Several local stations charging $3.27 per gallon of unleaded earlier this week shot up to $3.69 and $3.79 by Tuesday night and Wednesday.

In one of the highest prices FOX19 NOW has spotted locally so far, you’ll pay $3.99 per gallon to fuel up on unleaded at Shell in West Chester Township just off Interstate 75.

Here’s some ways to find the lowest gas prices near you:

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased to $3.87, according to AAA.

The average cost per gallon for unleaded statewide in Ohio is $3.72 and $3.75 in Hamilton, Butler, Clermont and Warren counties.

Kentuckians are paying $3.61 per gallon on average statewide and $3.62 on average in most of northern Kentucky.

Indiana’s statewide average per gallon is $3.82 and $3.73 in southeastern Indiana, according to AAA.

Pain at the pump is only going to get worse, according to AAA and GasBuddy. Prices are expected to keep rising as crude prices continue to climb.

On Thursday, San Francisco became the first U.S. city to rise to an average gas price of more than $5 per gallon.

“BREAKING: for the first time ever a US city has breached the $5/gal per gallon average. San Francisco!” tweeted Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy,

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

