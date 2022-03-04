Man arrested after fatal car wreck in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is arrested in Colerain Township after a multiple-vehicle car wreck left one man dead and another injured.
Colerain police confirmed that the driver that caused the crash is 31-year-old Antonio Wofford.
Police say that Wofford fled the scene but was later arrested.
Wofford will be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, according to police.
Police also confirm that 25-year-old Ronald Washington Jr. was killed in the crash.
Isaiah McBride, 25, was a passenger in Washington’s car and was taken to UC Hospital in critical condition.
Colerain Avenue is still closed down going both ways.
The wreck is still under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.