Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man arrested after fatal car wreck in Colerain Township

Police responded to a crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck just after 10 a.m. Friday.
Police responded to a crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck just after 10 a.m. Friday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is arrested in Colerain Township after a multiple-vehicle car wreck left one man dead and another injured.

Colerain police confirmed that the driver that caused the crash is 31-year-old Antonio Wofford.

Police say that Wofford fled the scene but was later arrested.

Wofford will be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, according to police.

Police also confirm that 25-year-old Ronald Washington Jr. was killed in the crash.

Isaiah McBride, 25, was a passenger in Washington’s car and was taken to UC Hospital in critical condition.

Colerain Avenue is still closed down going both ways.

The wreck is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hellard was arrested two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, according to officials.
NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
Police ID worker killed in Clermont County industrial accident
Clermont County sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Man charged with killing roommate in Clermont County, sheriff says
Authorities at Multi-Color Corporation on Wednesday, March 2 after reports of an industrial...
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Multi-Color Corp
A Highland County taskforce is taking down drug dealer suspects.
Authorities fight back against flow of drugs into Hillsboro with ‘Operation Icebreaker’

Latest News

Former Springboro Schools superintendent indicted on theft, ethics-related charges
Former Warren County superintendent pleads guilty to theft, tampering charges
OH-125 is shut down due to a multiple-vehicle accident.
OH-125 closed due to multiple-car accident
U.S. Marshal agent critically hurt trying to arrest fleeing suspect, BCI investigating...
U.S. Marshal agent critically hurt trying to arrest fleeing suspect, BCI investigating officer-involved shooting
Robert Pence, 18, is currently awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.
Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal NKY shooting