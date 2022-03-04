Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal NKY shooting

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man charged in a Northern Kentucky murder investigation was sentenced in court on Friday.

Boone Circuit Judge James Schrand sentenced Robert Pence to 50 years in prison for the murder of Daniel Darden, which occurred on Jan. 15, 2021.

Pence, 18, was arrested on a warrant for the murder of 22-year-old Darden, by sheriff’s deputies in Florida five days later.

Officers found Darden in the parking lot of the Walnut Creek Apartments. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds but died upon arrival.

“I am thankful for the hard work done by the Florence Police Department and my team in obtaining this result. I also offer heartfelt appreciation and condolences to the family of Daniel Darden who displayed tremendous dignity and courage throughout this ordeal,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Louis Kelly said.

The family remembers Darden as a giving person and a “blessing.”

