Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal NKY shooting

Robert Pence, 18, is currently awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.
Robert Pence, 18, is currently awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.(WXIX)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man charged in a Northern Kentucky murder investigation was sentenced in court on Friday.

Boone Circuit Judge James Schrand sentenced Robert Pence to 50 years in prison for the murder of Daniel Darden, which occurred on Jan. 15, 2021.

Pence, 18, was arrested on a warrant for the murder of 22-year-old Darden, by sheriff’s deputies in Florida five days later.

Officers found Darden in the parking lot of the Walnut Creek Apartments. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds but died upon arrival.

“I am thankful for the hard work done by the Florence Police Department and my team in obtaining this result. I also offer heartfelt appreciation and condolences to the family of Daniel Darden who displayed tremendous dignity and courage throughout this ordeal,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Louis Kelly said.

The family remembers Darden as a giving person and a “blessing.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hellard was arrested two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, according to officials.
NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
Police ID worker killed in Clermont County industrial accident
Clermont County sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Man charged with killing roommate in Clermont County, sheriff says
Authorities at Multi-Color Corporation on Wednesday, March 2 after reports of an industrial...
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Multi-Color Corp
James Yoder
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape: court docs

Latest News

FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Nancy Imfeld, 64, is charged with domestic violence and felonious assault for allegedly...
Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found incompetent to stand trial
Jerell Coburn and Brenda Krause
Two arrested after fentanyl, cash seized in Fairfield drug bust
U.S. Marshal agent critically hurt trying to arrest fleeing suspect, BCI investigating officer-involved shooting