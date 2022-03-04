Medical helicopter responds to Clermont County crash

BATAVIA, OHIO (WXIX) - A medical helicopter is responding to a crash in Clermont County, dispatchers say.

Crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Ohio 32 and Herold Road in Batavia just before 8 a.m. Friday.

So far, no roads are closed, dispatchers say.

#BREAKING: Aircare responding to Batavia crash

Ohio 32 & Herold Rd

Man in his 60s trapped in vehicle, per Clermont Co dispatch

We have a crew on the way, updates thru the morning on FOX19 NOW pic.twitter.com/9Cx1pntSxX — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) March 4, 2022

