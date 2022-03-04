Contests
Medical helicopter responds to Clermont County crash

The extent of injuries is not known at this time.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATAVIA, OHIO (WXIX) - A medical helicopter is responding to a crash in Clermont County, dispatchers say.

Crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Ohio 32 and Herold Road in Batavia just before 8 a.m. Friday.

So far, no roads are closed, dispatchers say.

