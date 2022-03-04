Medical helicopter responds to Clermont County crash
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATAVIA, OHIO (WXIX) - A medical helicopter is responding to a crash in Clermont County, dispatchers say.
Crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Ohio 32 and Herold Road in Batavia just before 8 a.m. Friday.
So far, no roads are closed, dispatchers say.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.