Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found incompetent to stand trial
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Monroe woman arrested in December for allegedly shooting her husband was found incompetent to stand trial Thursday.
Nancy Imfeld, 64, is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1 at a residence on Apple Knoll Lane.
He was taken to Atrium Medical Center for a serious gunshot wound, police said.
Imfeld was arrested and charged with felonious assault.
She appeared in court Thursday morning for a competency evaluation hearing, according to court documents.
The documents said that she was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to undergo treatment.
A review hearing is set for June 9, 2022.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.