Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found incompetent to stand trial

Nancy Imfeld, 64, is charged with domestic violence and felonious assault for allegedly...
Nancy Imfeld, 64, is charged with domestic violence and felonious assault for allegedly shooting her husband in Butler County.(Butler County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Monroe woman arrested in December for allegedly shooting her husband was found incompetent to stand trial Thursday.

Nancy Imfeld, 64, is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1 at a residence on Apple Knoll Lane.

He was taken to Atrium Medical Center for a serious gunshot wound, police said.

Imfeld was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

She appeared in court Thursday morning for a competency evaluation hearing, according to court documents.

The documents said that she was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to undergo treatment.

A review hearing is set for June 9, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hellard was arrested two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, according to officials.
NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
Police ID worker killed in Clermont County industrial accident
Clermont County sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Man charged with killing roommate in Clermont County, sheriff says
Authorities at Multi-Color Corporation on Wednesday, March 2 after reports of an industrial...
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Multi-Color Corp
James Yoder
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape: court docs

Latest News

FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Robert Pence, 18, is currently awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.
Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal NKY shooting
Jerell Coburn and Brenda Krause
Two arrested after fentanyl, cash seized in Fairfield drug bust
U.S. Marshal agent critically hurt trying to arrest fleeing suspect, BCI investigating officer-involved shooting