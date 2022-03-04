Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found incompetent to stand trial

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Monroe woman arrested in December for allegedly shooting her husband was found incompetent to stand trial Thursday.

Nancy Imfeld, 64, is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1 at a residence on Apple Knoll Lane.

He was taken to Atrium Medical Center for a serious gunshot wound, police said.

Imfeld was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

She appeared in court Thursday morning for a competency evaluation hearing, according to court documents.

The documents said that she was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to undergo treatment.

A review hearing is set for June 9, 2022.

