Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY woman arrested after teen’s “near-fatal” overdose

Dorothy Clark, 36, was arrested Thursday in connection to a "near-fatal" overdose involving a...
Dorothy Clark, 36, was arrested Thursday in connection to a "near-fatal" overdose involving a teenager.(Boone County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Thursday after deputies investigated a drug overdose involving a teenager, according to Boone County police.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Dorothy M. Clark, of Petersburg, in connection to a “near-fatal” overdose involving a juvenile on Wednesday.

Police say that they suspected that the juvenile had intentionally ingested fentanyl.

During an undercover investigation, deputies say that Clark agreed to meet at a predetermined location with whom she thought was the juvenile.

When deputies met Clark, they say they seized two folded pieces of paper that contained suspected fentanyl as well as $1,000 in cash.

Clark is charged with two counts of trafficking in controlled substance, one count of possession of controlled substance and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor.

She is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hellard was arrested two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, according to officials.
NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
Police ID worker killed in Clermont County industrial accident
Clermont County sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Man charged with killing roommate in Clermont County, sheriff says
Authorities at Multi-Color Corporation on Wednesday, March 2 after reports of an industrial...
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Multi-Color Corp
James Yoder
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape: court docs

Latest News

The extent of injuries is not known at this time.
One injured in Clermont County crash
A suspect being arrested by a southern Ohio drug task force got back in his car, “aimed at” and...
Ohio detective deliberately struck by suspect, airlifted to hospital, U.S. Marshals say
Daniel Underwood
Bond set for Clermont County man charged with murdering roommate
Cincinnati Circus Company
Cincinnati Circus getting their show on the road