NKY woman arrested after teen’s “near-fatal” overdose

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Thursday after deputies investigated a drug overdose involving a teenager, according to Boone County police.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Dorothy M. Clark, of Petersburg, in connection to a “near-fatal” overdose involving a juvenile on Wednesday.

Police say that they suspected that the juvenile had intentionally ingested fentanyl.

During an undercover investigation, deputies say that Clark agreed to meet at a predetermined location with whom she thought was the juvenile.

When deputies met Clark, they say they seized two folded pieces of paper that contained suspected fentanyl as well as $1,000 in cash.

Clark is charged with two counts of trafficking in controlled substance, one count of possession of controlled substance and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor.

She is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

