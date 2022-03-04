OH-125 closed due to multiple-car accident

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-125 in Clermont County is shut down due to an accident involving multiple vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on OH-125 near Lindale Mt Holly Road in Amelia, Ohio, shortly after 12 p.m.

OSP has not released whether there are any injuries due to the accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.