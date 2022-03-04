Contests
OH-125 reopens after multiple-car accident in Amelia

OH-125 is shut down due to a multiple-vehicle accident.
OH-125 is shut down due to a multiple-vehicle accident.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-125 in Clermont County has reopened after accident involving multiple vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on OH-125 near Lindale Mt Holly Road in Amelia, Ohio, shortly after 12 p.m.

The highway reopened just before 6 p.m.

OSP has not released whether there are any injuries due to the accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

