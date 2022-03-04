Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio detective deliberately struck by suspect, airlifted to hospital, U.S. Marshals say

A suspect being arrested by a southern Ohio drug task force got back in his car, “aimed at” and...
A suspect being arrested by a southern Ohio drug task force got back in his car, “aimed at” and purposely struck a detective as he fled the scene in Pike County Friday morning, according to Deputy United States Marshal Kevin Deppe.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A suspect being arrested by a drug task force got back in his car, “aimed at” and purposely struck a detective as he fled the scene in Pike County Friday morning, according to Deputy United States Marshal Kevin Deppe.

The detective was airlifted to a hospital, Deppe confirmed.

His condition was not immediately available.

Deppe said it happened on Drybone Road as the drug force made arrests with the assistance of a fugitive task force involving U.S. Marshals.

The fleeing suspect was apprehended and is under arrest but is not yet at the jail, according to Deppe, who said this is still a “rapidly-evolving” situation.

Deppe was not sure which sheriff’s office the detective works for but said he is new to the task force.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk said deputies with sheriff’s offices in Pike and Scioto counties are part of the task force, but the detective who was hurt does not work for Pike County.

A dispatcher with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said they had no immediate details and we could check back Friday afternoon.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hellard was arrested two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, according to officials.
NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
Police ID worker killed in Clermont County industrial accident
Clermont County sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Man charged with killing roommate in Clermont County, sheriff says
Authorities at Multi-Color Corporation on Wednesday, March 2 after reports of an industrial...
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Multi-Color Corp
James Yoder
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape: court docs

Latest News

The extent of injuries is not known at this time.
One injured in Clermont County crash
Dorothy Clark, 36, was arrested Thursday in connection to a "near-fatal" overdose involving a...
NKY woman arrested after teen’s “near-fatal” overdose
Daniel Underwood
Bond set for Clermont County man charged with murdering roommate
Cincinnati Circus Company
Cincinnati Circus getting their show on the road