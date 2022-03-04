Ohio detective deliberately struck by suspect, airlifted to hospital, U.S. Marshals say

PIKE COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A suspect being arrested by a drug task force got back in his car, “aimed at” and purposely struck a detective as he fled the scene in Pike County Friday morning, according to Deputy United States Marshal Kevin Deppe.

The detective was airlifted to a hospital, Deppe confirmed.

His condition was not immediately available.

Deppe said it happened on Drybone Road as the drug force made arrests with the assistance of a fugitive task force involving U.S. Marshals.

The fleeing suspect was apprehended and is under arrest but is not yet at the jail, according to Deppe, who said this is still a “rapidly-evolving” situation.

Deppe was not sure which sheriff’s office the detective works for but said he is new to the task force.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk said deputies with sheriff’s offices in Pike and Scioto counties are part of the task force, but the detective who was hurt does not work for Pike County.

A dispatcher with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said they had no immediate details and we could check back Friday afternoon.

