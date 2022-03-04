Police looking for teen who shot woman outside Walnut Hills pizza restaurant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a shooting that happened in Walnut Hills on Sunday.

The incident took place at 6:45 p.m. in the 770 block of East McMillan Street near Copelen Street, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The suspect, believed to be a teenager, is accused of shooting a woman in the foot and firing his gun at her husband.

About 20 minutes beforehand, the suspect is seen entering Fireside Pizza, located at the same address where police say the shooting took place.

The suspect asked to use the restroom, police say, but spends the duration of the video milling around the restaurant before leaving.

Another video shows the suspect flee the shooting scene.

He is described as 15-18 years old and was wearing a dark Nike sweatshirt with blue jeans and black boots.

If you have any information you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040 or Det. Gleckler at 513.569.8612.

