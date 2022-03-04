Tracking a warm up before heavy rain arrives in the Tri-State!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a cold start, warmer air takes over the Tri-State Friday afternoon with a high of 54 degrees.

Then blustery winds out of the southwest will push high temperatures into the low 70s Saturday. For FC Cincinnati Saturday the weather will be breezy, warm and dry, the official high will reach 68° and a few areas could top out at 75°.

The next rain comes our way early Sunday morning and continues off and on into Monday night. While Sunday will be scattered, Monday will be a wash out.

MONDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with heavy rain slowing both commutes and the possibility of localized short-duration flooding. Up to 2 inches likely on Monday.

High temperatures will be near 70 on Sunday and in the upper 60s on Monday, then drop back into the 40s Tuesday. Tuesday morning you may see a few flurries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.