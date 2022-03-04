Two arrested after fentanyl, cash seized in Fairfield drug bust

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested after a large amount of cash and fentanyl were seized during a drug bust in Fairfield, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Richard Jones, the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce along with Hamilton Police Department and Fairfield City Police Department concluded a four month investigation that resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Jerell Coburn and 48-year-old Brenda Krause.

Search warrants were executed on Mack Road and Nilles Road, where Coburn and Krause were currently residing.

Another search warrant was executed at a storage unit in Fairfield Township.

Jones said a loaded firearm, over 180 grams of fentanyl and over $55,000 were seized.

“Great job of the joint effort by both Agencies, any day we can get drugs and guns off the streets is a good day,” Jones said.

Coburn was charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

Krause was charged with possession of drugs.

Jones said there may be further charges pending grandy jury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.