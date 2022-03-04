Contests
U.S. Marshal agent critically hurt trying to arrest fleeing suspect, BCI investigating officer-involved shooting

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) -A U.S. Marshal Task Force agent was critically hurt making an arrest in southern Ohio Friday morning, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.

‘He has been life-flighted to Columbus and is in critical condition. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody,” the release states. “BCI’s investigation is active and ongoing – at this time, there are no further details to share.”

BCI also says it was requested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

A BCI spokesman said no further details were available.

Deputy United States Marshal Kevin Deppe tells FOX19 the suspect being arrested by a drug task force got back in his car, “aimed at” and purposely struck a member of the task force as he fled.

Deppe said it happened on Drybone Road as a drug force including detectives from Pike and Scioto counties made arrests with the assistance of the fugitive task force involving U.S. Marshals.

The fleeing suspect was apprehended and is under arrest but is not yet at the jail, according to Deppe.

He said this is still a “rapidly evolving” situation and he was still working to learn more details.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

