Woman, 67, killed in Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash in Monroe Township that killed a woman Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on SR 125 near Lindale Mt. Holly Road shortly after 12 p.m.

Police say 67-year-old Trudy Bomar, of Bethel, was stopped at a traffic light on southeast SR 125 when her vehicle was hit from behind, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Faud David, 42, of Batavia, crashed into Boma’s vehicle, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Both vehicles went off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

Bomar was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

David was reported with minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The highway reopened just before 6 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP Batavia Post.

