Delhi police try to identify suspects breaking into Tri-State businesses

Delhi Police posted photos on Facebook of the suspects and the black Chevy Cobalt they were driving.(Facebook: Delhi Township Police Department)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Delhi Township police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects responsible for breaking into the Spotless Car Wash & Laundry and other businesses across the Tri-State.

On Feb. 14, the owners of Spotless Car Wash and Laundry arrived to find their business was broken into overnight, according to Lt. Joseph Macaluso.

“The individuals tried to break into the coin machine on the outside of the business, when they were unsuccessful, they went inside the business and they were able to get into a couple of dog washing machines,” Lt. Macaluso explained.

Macaluso said the suspects, a man and a woman, used large bolt cutters to remove the locks and steal money from the Delhi business on Foley Road.

Then a few days later, police said the same suspects and another accomplice broke into a different laundromat, this time in Clermont County.

The alleged criminals once again used bolt cutters to get into the business.

Delhi Police posted photos on Facebook of the suspects and the black Chevy Cobalt they were driving.

Posted by Delhi Township Police Department on Monday, February 28, 2022

“One thing that’s clear is the car, a black Chevy Cobalt, and the individuals matched the description in each of the videos from Clermont and in Delhi township,” Lt. Macaluso said.

The lieutenant said it is unclear why the suspects seem to be targeting laundromats, but he thinks they are going to other businesses out of desperation.

Call the Delhi Township Police Department at 513-922-0060, Miami Township Police Department at 513-248-3721, or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information.

