Homicide investigation underway after Evanston shooting

Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Gilbert Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Evanston.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday at the corner of Gilbert Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The victim in the shooting is a man, but his identity has not been released.

Cincinnati police say a person of interest was arrested.

Police say the Homicide Unit is investigating.

