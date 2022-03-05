Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating outside NKY home

Kentucky State Police investigating outside NKY home
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police is at the scene of an investigation outside of a Warsaw home.

Troopers have been outside a home on Bischoff Road off Ambrose Road for several hours.

State police first arrived around 7 p.m. Friday.

A medical helicopter was called in, but officials have not said if anyone was transported from the scene.

FOX19 NOW is told more information will be released at some point.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hellard was arrested two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, according to officials.
NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
Police responded to a crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck just after 10 a.m. Friday.
Driver arrested after fatal wreck in Colerain Township
Police ID worker killed in Clermont County industrial accident
Clermont County sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Man charged with killing roommate in Clermont County, sheriff says
A Highland County taskforce is taking down drug dealer suspects.
Authorities fight back against flow of drugs into Hillsboro with ‘Operation Icebreaker’

Latest News

Fish Fry Friday at Holy Cross High School
Fish Fry Friday at Holy Cross High School
Delhi Police posted photos on Facebook of the suspects and the black Chevy Cobalt they were...
Delhi police try to identify suspects breaking into Tri-State businesses
Wodka Bars is joining the Cook For Ukraine fundraiser to raise money for displaced kids in the...
Over-the-Rhine restaurant raising money to help displaced Ukraine kids
Jose Gonzalez will have to serve 85% of that sentence and must complete the sex offender...
Man poses as teen girl to entice minor into sending nude photos