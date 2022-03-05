Kentucky State Police investigating outside NKY home

WARSAW, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police is at the scene of an investigation outside of a Warsaw home.

Troopers have been outside a home on Bischoff Road off Ambrose Road for several hours.

State police first arrived around 7 p.m. Friday.

A medical helicopter was called in, but officials have not said if anyone was transported from the scene.

FOX19 NOW is told more information will be released at some point.

