Man poses as teen girl to entice minor into sending nude photos

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty to numerous child porn charges after posing as a teen girl to entice a minor into sending him nude photos.

Jose Jorge Gonzalez, 38, of Elsmere, contacted a 13-year-old girl in South Carolina through Snapchat, according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.

Gonzalez claimed to be a 14-year-old girl named Jane when he started messaging the teen.

Eventually, Gonzalez got the teen’s cell phone number and started texting her, Sanders explained.

The 38-year-old “repeatedly” asked the 13-year-old girl for nude photos, which the victim initially refused to do.

Gonzalez, still posing as Jane, sent the South Carolina teen nude photos of a different minor in an attempt to entice the 13-year-old to send naked pictures, Sanders said. The investigation later determined the photos Gonzalez sent were pictures he obtained from previous victims, the prosecutor said.

The 13-year-old did send Gonzalez a nude photo of herself after receiving the two photos from him.

“Jane” then started to ask the victim if she would be interested in sexual acts with “Jane’s dad.”

According to the Kentucky prosecutor, Gonzalez sent the teen photos of a man’s penis, and the two continued engaging in sexual conversations.

At some point, the teen’s parents contacted South Carolina police, who launched the investigation. The Kentucky prosecutor did not say how the victim’s parents found out what was happening with their child.

Police in South Carolina and Elsmere examined the phones of the teen victim and Gonzalez, which contained the conversations between the two, Sanders explained.

Gonzalez was taken into custody in Campbell County and admitted to engaging in sexual conversations with multiple underage girls online, according to the prosecutor.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Arnzen compared the dangers children can encounter nowadays due to the internet.

“The facts of this case are truly terrifying because they illustrate just how accessible our children have become thanks to the internet.” Arnzen said “When I was growing up, my parents knew I was safe when I was home because they knew where I was and who I was with. Now, online predators pose a risk to children even when those children are in their own house.”

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to promoting a sexual performance by a minor, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and unlawful use of an electronic device to solicit a child for illegal acts, according to Sanders.

Arnzen is recommending a sentence of 15 years in prison.

He will have to serve 85% of that sentence and must complete the sex offender treatment program before he is eligible for parole, Sanders said. Gonzalez will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Gonzalez will be sentenced on May 31, 2022.

