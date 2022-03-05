Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Over-the-Rhine restaurant raising money to help displaced Ukraine kids

Wodka Bars is joining the Cook For Ukraine fundraiser to raise money for displaced kids in the...
Wodka Bars is joining the Cook For Ukraine fundraiser to raise money for displaced kids in the country.(WXIX)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wodka Bars in Over-the-Rhine is joining a global movement to help raise money for Ukraine.

As part of the Cook For Ukraine fundraiser, the restaurant is selling food boxes with the proceeds going to UNICEF Ukraine and NOVA Ukraine.

Each box costs $150.

“You get six pierogis, a portion of borscht, a kolachi, and then a stuffed cabbage roll,” explains Peyton Johnson. “All proceeds, minus the food costs, will go towards the organizations.”

The focus of those donations will be to help children displaced by the war.

Wodka Bars’ customer Xander Wells says the fundraiser is a way of showing those in Ukraine that people in Cincinnati have their back.

“It’s nice because it shows that even across the world here in Cincinnati, we’re helping,” says Wells.

The owner of Wodka Bars says they will only sell 100 to raise $15,000, but this fundraiser will not be their last to help Ukraine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hellard was arrested two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, according to officials.
NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
Police responded to a crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck just after 10 a.m. Friday.
Driver arrested after fatal wreck in Colerain Township
Police ID worker killed in Clermont County industrial accident
Clermont County sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Man charged with killing roommate in Clermont County, sheriff says
A Highland County taskforce is taking down drug dealer suspects.
Authorities fight back against flow of drugs into Hillsboro with ‘Operation Icebreaker’

Latest News

Delhi Police posted photos on Facebook of the suspects and the black Chevy Cobalt they were...
Delhi police try to identify suspects breaking into Tri-State businesses
Jose Gonzalez will have to serve 85% of that sentence and must complete the sex offender...
Man poses as teen girl to entice minor into sending nude photos
Bond set for Clermont County man charged with murdering roommate
Bond set for Clermont County man charged with murdering roommate
Family of 2016 homicide victim ‘disgusted’ with judicial system after guilty plea granted
Family of 2016 homicide victim ‘disgusted’ with judicial system after guilty plea granted