Over-the-Rhine restaurant raising money to help displaced Ukraine kids

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wodka Bars in Over-the-Rhine is joining a global movement to help raise money for Ukraine.

As part of the Cook For Ukraine fundraiser, the restaurant is selling food boxes with the proceeds going to UNICEF Ukraine and NOVA Ukraine.

Each box costs $150.

“You get six pierogis, a portion of borscht, a kolachi, and then a stuffed cabbage roll,” explains Peyton Johnson. “All proceeds, minus the food costs, will go towards the organizations.”

The focus of those donations will be to help children displaced by the war.

Wodka Bars’ customer Xander Wells says the fundraiser is a way of showing those in Ukraine that people in Cincinnati have their back.

“It’s nice because it shows that even across the world here in Cincinnati, we’re helping,” says Wells.

The owner of Wodka Bars says they will only sell 100 to raise $15,000, but this fundraiser will not be their last to help Ukraine.

