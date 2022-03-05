Suspect accused of purposely hitting detective with car to avoid arrest

PIKE COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A suspect intentionally struck a detective in a task force with his car as they tried to arrest him on multiple felonies Friday, according to Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans

Deputies from Scioto and Pike counties fired Keith McGuin, 48 of Peebles, to stop the threat on Dry Bone Road shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, said Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.

McGuin ignored all commands to stop and took off, leading authorities on a high-speed chase throughout Pike County, It ended on Bevers Ridge Road when he rammed into a Pike County sheriff’s cruiser with a deputy inside, Sheriff Evans said.

Keith McGuin Peebles is accused of purposely striking a task force member with his vehicle and then ramming into a Pike County sheriff’s cruiser with a deputy inside. (Provided)

McGuin’s female passenger got out and ran off, but she was taken into custody after a foot pursuit into the woods, Sheriff Evans said.

Meanwhile, members of a task force and U.S. Marshals loaded the detective into a task force vehicle and headed toward the hospital. They were met by an EMS crew near State Routes 32 and 124, where the detective was flown to Grant Hospital in Columbus, Sheriff Thoroughman said.

Initially, the detective’s condition was feared to be dire. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said in a news release he was critically hurt.

Fortunately, the detective and deputy who were hurt received medical treatment and are expected to be OK, Sheriff Evans said. The detective was released from the hospital by Friday night. The deputy was treated at the scene.

Sheriff Evans identified the detective who was struck as Adam Slusher with the New Boston Police Department.

Slusher also works as a special deputy commissioned by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and is part of the task force that was assisting the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Law enforcement officers were trying to arrest McGuin on outstanding Pike County warrants for possession of weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Now, McGuin is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault on a law enforcement officer nand weapons under disability.

His passenger, Kasey Stevens, 31, of Piketon, is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.

Kasey Stevens (Scioto County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff expressed deep appreciation for ‘my Pike County deputies and all law enforcement. They put their lives in harm’s way to protect and serve our citizens each and every day.

“We are just a rural county, but we have some of the most loyal and courageous officers in the world. These deputies are loyal to the people of Pike County and go above and beyond to keep our community safe from violence and drugs.”

A spokesman for BCI said the agency was requested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The sheriff said he wanted to thank BCI, United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, MedCare, Pike County Prosecutors Office, Waverly Police Department, Piketon Police Department, New Boston Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“A lot can be accomplished when agencies work together,” Sheriff Evans said.

