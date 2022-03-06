Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Tri-State man charged in crash that killed unborn fetus

The man was going more than twice the speed limit when he crashed into a train, prosecutors say.
Police responded March 5 to Broadwell Road for a crash involving a train.
Police responded March 5 to Broadwell Road for a crash involving a train.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces criminal charges in a crash earlier this year that resulted in a woman losing her pregnancy, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

A Hamilton County grand jury this week indicted Luis Rodriguez Bueso on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

A warrant is out for Bueso’s arrest.

The crash happened March 5, according to Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing.

Bueso was allegedly going 82 mph in a 35 mph speed zone when he struck a train that was blocking the road,.

A passenger in Bueso’s car was pregnant and lost the pregnancy as a result of the crash, Clausing says.

The prosecutor’s office could not confirm details of the crash, but FOX19 previously reported on a crash investigated by the sheriff’s office with the same fact pattern.

It happened March 5 around 7:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Broadwell Road when an SUV crashed into a train.

The vehicle subsequently became trapped underneath the train.

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed at the time that one female was unresponsive and one male had sustained a leg injury.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown conditions.

Again, the prosecutor’s office could not confirm the crashes are one and the same.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
Shawndale Mundy
Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs
Firefighters on scene of Lockland fire
30 to 50 cars go up in flames in massive Lockland business fire
The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the...
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
Christian Van Winkle, 23, was last spotted near Mercy Health Clermont Hospital before getting...
Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County

Latest News

Police responded March 5 to Broadwell Road for a crash involving a train.
Tri-State man charged in crash that killed unborn baby
The current design for the new Western Hills Viaduct proposes a single-deck “extradosed” bridge...
City of Cincinnati wins $127 million grant for Western Hills Viaduct replacement
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday,...
UK watches to see if king departs from mother’s traditions
Victims of the Pike County Massacre
Pike County Massacre: A case history
Victims of the Pike County Massacre
History of the Pike County Massacre