Bengals use franchise tag on Bates, per report

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) takes the field as he's introduced before the...
Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) takes the field as he's introduced before the first quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in down Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2021. The Bengals led 31-14 at halftime.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals have placed the franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Bengals had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to place the tag on Bates.

If Cincinnati did not use the tag on Bates, he would have been heading towards free agency.

The 24-year-old safety’s fourth career year with the Bengals ended with the loss in Super Bowl LVI.

While the season did not end how Bates and the Bengals wanted, the Wake Forest product was once again a bright spot on the defense.

