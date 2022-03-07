Contests
Family of 4 displaced in College Hill fire

Two adults and two children have been displaced by a house fire in College Hill Sunday afternoon.
Two adults and two children have been displaced by a house fire in College Hill Sunday afternoon.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A residential fire Sunday afternoon has caused heavy damage and displaced a family in College Hill.

District 3 fire personnel responded to the 5800 block of Glenview Avenue just before 1:00 p.m. for a house on fire.

Heavy fire was seen from the second floor upon arrival which initiated an aggressive interior attack, says District Fire Chief Randal Freel.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but fire personnel remained on the scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots.

Freel says that no occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire, but two adults and two children are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There was an estimated total of almost $140,000 in damage to the structure, according to Freel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

