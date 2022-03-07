Family of Bengals tight end Drew Sample stuck in Ukraine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine is impacting Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample as he and his wife try to get family members out of the worn-torn country.

Drew and his wife, Angelina, appeared Monday on “Fox & Friends” to discuss the bleak conditions their family in Ukraine is living through.

Angelina, who was born in Ukraine, has family on both her mother’s and father’s side of the family stuck in the country, she explained.

Angelina said her 76-year-old grandmother lives in a rural country area where not all homes are equipped with a basement that they could shelter in. What she does have, and where her grandma is hiding, is a storage unit primarily used to store cans.

The conditions her grandmother is living in as Russian attacks persist are those which Angelina says are not ideal for a 76-year-old woman.

“So, it’s definitely cold, it’s winter, it’s snowed there in the last couple of days,” Angelina explained. " So, the conditions are pretty miserable. For a 76-year-old woman to be hiding in a basement at her age is just dangerous for her to get in and out, but to be in her house is even more dangerous with air raid sirens going off.”

On Monday, Russia announced a limited cease-fire and safe corridors to allow civilians to escape besieged Ukrainian cities, the Associated Press reports.

Angelina and Drew’s family are hesitant to leave the country because, as the Bengals tight end explained, leaving Ukraine for a neighboring country might not be better.

“And so, for her family, you know, without any concrete plan of what’s going to happen once they leave the country, they really don’t want to leave,” Drew told the show hosts. “We’re really their only other family in the United States. Even if they flee to these countries boarding Ukraine, they’re not really leaving into anything better.”

For now, Drew said the unknown of staying home in Ukraine is better than fleeing to another country where they will encounter more unknowns.

Drew said he and his wife are working on getting a plan in place to not only get their family out of Ukraine but to the United States.

In what is said to be Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Watch Drew and Angelina’s full interview with “Fox & Friends” here.

