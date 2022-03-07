Contests
Family wants answers in Colerain Avenue crash that killed 25-year-old man

Ronald Washington’s loved ones want to ensure the crash did not follow a police chase.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a 25-year-old man killed in a crash last week wants to know whether the crash resulted from a police chase.

Colerain police have been adamant that officers were not chasing 31-year-old Antonio Wofford (pictured below), who faces charges in the death of Ronald Washington Jr.

“We just want to get the truth,” said Washington’s grandfather, Michael Ellsworth. “And we want to see the police reports and exactly what happened—and any witnesses to the accident, what did they see?—so we can clear it up one way or another.”

The crash was Friday around 10 .m. on Colerain Avenue near Northgate Mall.

Police say Wofford was speeding and ran two red lights, one at Compton Road the next at Commons Circle.

Wofford allegedly hit Washington’s car after running the second light. Washington Jr. was thrown from his car and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Washington ’s car, Isaiah McBride, 25, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and admitted to the ICU, where he remains as of this writing.

Wofford fled the scene but was later arrested for aggravated vehicular homicide. He was taken into custody after a brief hospital stay.

Washington’s family say he and McBride were leaving breakfast moments before the crash.

The family says they’ve reached out to Colerain police for more answers. In the meantime, they plan to hire lawyers and ask that local establishments give any camera evidence they may have to the family and authorities.

“We want to make sure that the Colerain police policy is not to chase a driver or anything like that, considering the chase [Cincinnati police] had over in Kentucky that killed those two elderly people,” Ellsworth said. “It caused trauma for all of the people in the family, and people that were there who were not even family were still traumatized.”

The Cincinnati Police Department formally changed its pursuit policy last week a year after the crash Ellsworth references. That crash followed a police chase that originated in Cincinnati and ended in the deaths of Gayle and Raymond Laible in Newport.

Family members of the victims filed a lawsuit in August 2021 against the city of Cincinnati and three of its officers for not breaking off the chase.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

