Multiple departments respond to NKY structure fire

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Taylor Mill Sunday night.

According to Covington fire personnel, the call came in at the 5300 block of Taylor Mill Road just before 7:00 p.m.

Although the structure was occupied at the time of the fire, fire personnel say that everyone was able to get out safely.

Taylor Mill Fire Department responded along with Covington, Independence and Fort Mitchell departments.

The fire was put out at 7:47 p.m., but fire personnel stayed hours after putting out hot spots.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.