FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, strong winds for morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rain and strong winds will slow down the morning commute Monday, making this a First Alert Weather Day.

A few storms could be on the strong side.

The main threats will be damaging winds. They could blow 35 to 45 mph with gusts possibly up to 60 mph with penny-size hail.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

SEVERE TSTORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445A--- 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jIJjQP3cAh — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) March 7, 2022

Heavy rain also will be an issue. A Flood Watch is up until 1 p.m.

We are expecting a half-inch to 2 or 3 inches. We also could see short-lived flooding.

Morning temperatures will be warm and in the low 60s.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day to the low 40s by late afternoon.

Heavy downpours, gusty wind, and the risk for a stringer storm moving in from the west this morning after 3am to 3:30am. Flooding concerns will remain our biggest issues.

This will keep us on our toes with disruptions for your morning commute through most of the morning. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/MKEo3PjdHJ — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 7, 2022

Here’s the latest timeline:

Rain and storms move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area around 4:30 a.m.

The main line of storms will progress east through the morning commute

Storms will die down after 10 a.m., with the First Alert Weather Day ending at noon.

We can’t rule out a few snow flurries late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but we don’t anticipate any impacts from those flakes.

The air will be relatively dry and much cooler, with highs on Tuesday only in the 40s.

It will be dry Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures inching back into the 50s.

By Friday, however, more moisture and cold air will return.

High temperatures Saturday will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.