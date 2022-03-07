Contests
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, strong winds for morning commute

Temperatures will drop this afternoon
By Ethan Emery and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:43 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rain and strong winds will slow down the morning commute Monday, making this a First Alert Weather Day.

A few storms could be on the strong side.

The main threats will be damaging winds. They could blow 35 to 45 mph with gusts possibly up to 60 mph with penny-size hail.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Heavy rain also will be an issue. A Flood Watch is up until 1 p.m.

We are expecting a half-inch to 2 or 3 inches. We also could see short-lived flooding.

Morning temperatures will be warm and in the low 60s.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day to the low 40s by late afternoon.

Here’s the latest timeline:

  • Rain and storms move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area around 4:30 a.m.
  • The main line of storms will progress east through the morning commute
  • Storms will die down after 10 a.m., with the First Alert Weather Day ending at noon.

We can’t rule out a few snow flurries late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but we don’t anticipate any impacts from those flakes.

The air will be relatively dry and much cooler, with highs on Tuesday only in the 40s.

It will be dry Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures inching back into the 50s.

By Friday, however, more moisture and cold air will return.

High temperatures Saturday will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

