First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, flood threat, high winds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A strong line of storms is moving through the Tri-State, making this a First Alert Weather Day.

A few storms could be on the strong side. The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

No widespread damage reports, but a few coming in. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/CTypOwDFjD — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 7, 2022

A ***FLOOD WARNING*** has been issued for an area in the FOX19 NOW viewing area for more information check https://t.co/udhoouEo12 or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/dg9cA0XKlz — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) March 7, 2022

We are expecting a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain. We also could see short-lived flooding.

Flooded roads delayed the start of classes by two hours in two school districts in southeastern Indiana: Franklin Community Schools and Jac-Cen-Del Community Schools.

Winds could blow 35 to 45 mph with gusts more than 50 mph with penny-size hail.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The left lane is blocked on I-75 North beyond SR-126 (RRCC) to Galbraith Rd, due to a crash. @FOX19 #OHGO pic.twitter.com/k0DfHlRLQD — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) March 7, 2022

Morning temperatures will be warm and in the low 60s.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day to the low 40s by late afternoon.

Heavy downpours, gusty wind, and the risk for a stringer storm moving in from the west this morning after 3am to 3:30am. Flooding concerns will remain our biggest issues.

This will keep us on our toes with disruptions for your morning commute through most of the morning. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/MKEo3PjdHJ — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 7, 2022

Here’s the latest timeline:

Rain and storms move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area around 4:30 a.m.

The main line of storms will progress east through the morning commute

Storms will die down after 10 a.m., with the First Alert Weather Day ending at noon.

We can’t rule out a few snow flurries late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but we don’t anticipate any impacts from those flakes.

The air will be relatively dry and much cooler, with highs on Tuesday only in the 40s.

