First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, flood threat, high winds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A strong line of storms is moving through the Tri-State, making this a First Alert Weather Day.
A few storms could be on the strong side. The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.
We are expecting a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain. We also could see short-lived flooding.
Flooded roads delayed the start of classes by two hours in two school districts in southeastern Indiana: Franklin Community Schools and Jac-Cen-Del Community Schools.
Winds could blow 35 to 45 mph with gusts more than 50 mph with penny-size hail.
Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Morning temperatures will be warm and in the low 60s.
Temperatures will drop throughout the day to the low 40s by late afternoon.
Here’s the latest timeline:
- Rain and storms move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area around 4:30 a.m.
- The main line of storms will progress east through the morning commute
- Storms will die down after 10 a.m., with the First Alert Weather Day ending at noon.
We can’t rule out a few snow flurries late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but we don’t anticipate any impacts from those flakes.
The air will be relatively dry and much cooler, with highs on Tuesday only in the 40s.
