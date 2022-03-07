Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Gardening tips as spring approaches

By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:10 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Home & Garden show wrapped up Sunday at the Duke Energy Convention Center, leaving many with the urge to go home and start planting.

Spring will officially arrive Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 a.m. EDT.

The recent warm weather may entice you to start digging, but Jennifer Egbert, a lawn care specialist with Egbert’s Landscaping and Lawn Care, says not so fast.

“We try to tell people to wait at least until mid-to-late April with some of your annuals and tender perennials,” she said.

Ethan Emery spoke with a lawn care and landscaping professional about prepping for the garden just before spring.

Roses and hydrangeas were among the popular flowers customers purchased from the Egberts at the Home and Garden Show. These flowers typically last all summer long.

Trees and shrubs can be planted first, but flowers such as spring pansies, crocuses, daffodils, and early perennials can handle a few cold and snowy days if Mother Nature decides to throw those in the Tri-State in April, according to Egbert.

“You can go ahead and clean up your (flower) beds... get your mulch beds prepped and ready to go...” she said.

“Pre-emergent is a big thing; it will help you throughout the rest of your season if you have your weeds under control.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a crash on Interstate 71 near I-275 in Montgomery, police say.
Fatal I-71 crash in Montgomery
Marc Henderson, 23, of Delhi, was arrested in connection with a homicide in Green Township.
Delhi man arrested in connection with 2 separate fatal shootings
Alex Enslen, missing in West Chester since Jan. 31, 2022.
Search efforts continue for missing West Chester man
Police responded to a crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck just after 10 a.m. Friday.
Family wants answers in Colerain Avenue crash that killed 25-year-old man
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
City of Covington employee being investigated for misuse of credit cards

Latest News

Refugees get a meal and warm place to stay at the Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary before...
Could Ohio welcome Ukrainian refugees? DeWine announces first steps
SORTA awarded $62.3M for pandemic relief
Franklin police search for suspect who jumped from car during chase
Franklin police search for suspect who jumped from car during chase
Tonia Elrod (right) is a walking miracle after nearly dying three years ago.
Heart failure survivor will run Heart Mini-Marathon 15k
The Annual Delhi Skirt Game
Officials want to consider change of theme of Delhi Skirt Game. Men may no longer wear dresses