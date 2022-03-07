Gardening tips as spring approaches

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Home & Garden show wrapped up Sunday at the Duke Energy Convention Center, leaving many with the urge to go home and start planting.

Spring will officially arrive Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 a.m. EDT.

The recent warm weather may entice you to start digging, but Jennifer Egbert, a lawn care specialist with Egbert’s Landscaping and Lawn Care, says not so fast.

“We try to tell people to wait at least until mid-to-late April with some of your annuals and tender perennials,” she said.

Ethan Emery spoke with a lawn care and landscaping professional about prepping for the garden just before spring.

Roses and hydrangeas were among the popular flowers customers purchased from the Egberts at the Home and Garden Show. These flowers typically last all summer long.

Trees and shrubs can be planted first, but flowers such as spring pansies, crocuses, daffodils, and early perennials can handle a few cold and snowy days if Mother Nature decides to throw those in the Tri-State in April, according to Egbert.

“You can go ahead and clean up your (flower) beds... get your mulch beds prepped and ready to go...” she said.

“Pre-emergent is a big thing; it will help you throughout the rest of your season if you have your weeds under control.”

